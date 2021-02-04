EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat first-quarter sales

E-commerce firm eBay Inc's holiday-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as more homebound buyers flocked to its platform for shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company jumped about 9per cent to US$63 in extended trade.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of Americans to stay indoors, leading to a surge in online orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's online business.

Ebay said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of US$2.94 billion to US$2.99 billion, while analysts were expecting US$2.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Annual active buyers grew by 7per cent, to a total of 185 million global active buyers, the company said.

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to US$2.87 billion from US$2.24 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$2.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

