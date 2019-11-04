ECB denies report it is pressing Deutsche Bank's CEO to split role

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The European Central Bank denied on Monday a report in the Financial Times that it is putting pressure on Deutsche Bank's Christian Sewing to give up his dual role as chief executive and investment bank head.

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank denied on Monday a report in the Financial Times that it is putting pressure on Deutsche Bank's Christian Sewing to give up his dual role as chief executive and investment bank head.

"The story is incorrect," an ECB spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FT had written that the ECB was concerned that Sewing's twin responsibilities could undermine the group’s radical restructuring and posed a potential conflict of interest.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)