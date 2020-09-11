ECB looking at pros and cons of digital euro

The European Central Bank is exploring the pros and cons of introducing a digital euro to complement cash and will publish its findings in the coming weeks, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank is exploring the pros and cons of introducing a digital euro to complement cash and will publish its findings in the coming weeks, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"We are exploring the benefits, risks and operational challenges of doing so," Lagarde told a Bundesbank conference.

"The findings of a Eurosystem taskforce are expected to be presented to the public in the coming weeks, followed by the launch of a public consultation."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Chris Reese)