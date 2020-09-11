ECB looking at pros and cons of digital euro

The European Central Bank is exploring the pros and cons of introducing a digital euro to complement cash and will publish its findings in the coming weeks, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gives a signature which will be implemented on the newly printed euro banknotes at the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

"We are exploring the benefits, risks and operational challenges of doing so," Lagarde told a Bundesbank conference.

"The findings of a Eurosystem taskforce are expected to be presented to the public in the coming weeks, followed by the launch of a public consultation."

