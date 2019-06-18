ECB's Draghi brushes off Trump charge of currency manipulation

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi shrugged off an allegation of currency manipulation from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jun 18), saying that the institution "doesn't target the exchange rate".

"We have our remit. We have our mandate. Our mandate is price stability or inflation just below two per cent," Draghi told a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are ready to use all the instruments that are necessary to fulfil this mandate, and we don't target the exchange rate," he added.



Draghi earlier sparked anger from US President Donald Trump when his hint at future interest rate cuts lifted eurozone markets and pushed the euro down against the dollar.

"Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA," Trump said via Twitter.

"They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others," he added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Hours before Trump's comments, Draghi said in a speech that "further cuts in policy interest rates ... remain part of our tools" as the bank looks to juice growth and inflation.

Eurozone policymakers had already discussed potential rate cuts in early June, but Draghi's Tuesday remarks were the first to catch markets' attention.

Draghi's speech was "the clearest indication yet that the bank will cut interest rates and relaunch its asset purchase programme in the coming months if ... measures of inflation and inflation expectations remain very low," said Andrew Kenningham of Capital Economics.

From the start of his presidency in 2017, Trump accused trading partners like China and eurozone heavyweight Germany of currency manipulation.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Both countries and others like Japan and South Korea remain on a Washington watchlist, the US Treasury department said last month, but have not been formally singled out as manipulators.

ACTION IN THE AIR

The ECB blames weakening economic growth on US trade conflicts with the EU and China, as well as the looming threat of a no-deal Brexit and slower performance from emerging economies.

With slower expansion, price growth was well short of the ECB goal of just below two per cent in May, at 1.2 per cent.

"In the absence of improvement, such that the sustained return of inflation to our aim is threatened, additional stimulus will be required," Draghi said.

Aside from rate cuts, other moves could include restarting quantitative easing (QE) purchases of government and corporate debt, which amounted to €2.6 trillion (US$2.9 trillion) between 2015 and 2018.

For now Frankfurt is on hold after promising no rate rises until at least mid-2020, while the US Federal Reserve is also making hints towards its first rate cut in more than a decade as confidence ebbs from the economy.

A move to lower rates in Frankfurt "could be linked to movements in exchange rates, depending on the Fed's upcoming decisions," Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet told AFP.

VIRGIN TERRITORY

Any new lowering of rates in the eurozone would be a step further into the unknown for the ECB, which has since 2014 charged banks to park cash with it, using a negative deposit rate now at -0.4 per cent.

"We think the bank will cut its deposit rate from -0.4 to -0.5 per cent in December," Capital Economics' Kenningham predicted.

With the negative rate costing banks billions of euros per year, some policymakers have suggested a "tiering" system to exempt some of their deposits, as some central banks like Sweden's Riksbank or Switzerland's National Bank already use.

Meanwhile any restart of QE might require loosening some of the ECB's self-imposed rules on the scheme, designed to fend off allegations it is financing government spending by printing money.

Nevertheless, "the asset purchase programme still has considerable headroom," Draghi said.