ECB takes first step towards digital euro

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank took a first step on Wednesday (Jul 14) towards launching a digital version of the euro, part of a global drive to meet growing demand for electronic means of payment and tackle a boom in cryptocurrencies.

"The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided today to launch the investigation phase of a digital euro project," the ECB said in a statement.

"The investigation phase will last 24 months and aim to address key issues regarding design and distribution."

