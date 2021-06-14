EDF says informed of noble gases increase at Chinese nuclear power facility

PARIS: French power group EDF said on Monday it had been informed of the increase in the concentration of certain noble gases in the primary circuit of reactor no 1 of the Taishan nuclear power plant in China and was providing its expertise.

The Taishan nuclear power plant belongs to and is operated by TNPJVC, a joint-venture of CGN (70per cent) and EDF (30per cent).

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White)