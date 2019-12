Egypt competition watchdog approves Uber acquisition of Careem with conditions

The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) said on Sunday it had approved ride-hailing group Uber's acquisition of former regional rival Careem after the regulator agreed to a set of commitments proposed by the U.S.-based service.

Uber bought Careem for US$3.1 billion in March in a deal expected to close in January. Careem will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber but will continue to operate as an independent brand with independent management.

