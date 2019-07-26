Eight state AGs meet with US attorney general to discuss tech giants - Texas AG office

Business

Eight state AGs meet with US attorney general to discuss tech giants - Texas AG office

Eight state attorneys general met on Thursday with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to discuss concerns about big tech companies, according to a statement from the Texas attorney general's office.

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon Apple Facebook and Google
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are seen in a combination photo from Reuters files. REUTERS/File Photos -/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Eight state attorneys general met on Thursday with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to discuss concerns about big tech companies, according to a statement from the Texas attorney general's office.

The statement - which did not identify the other participants - said the group was bipartisan and that discussions centred on "big tech companies stifling competition on the internet."

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it was opening a broad investigation of major digital technology firms. While it did not identify them the agency appeared to reference Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc , and potentially Apple Inc .

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark