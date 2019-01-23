Einhorn's Greenlight Capital up 11 percent in year to date: source

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital, which turned in one of last year’s worst performance, is up 11 percent in early 2019 and the fund will soon be open to take in new cash, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital, which turned in one of last year’s worst performance, is up 11 percent in early 2019 and the fund will soon be open to take in new cash, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Einhorn told investors about his plans at the firm's annual investor day at the museum of natural history in New York.

Advertisement

Greenlight lost 34 percent last year when the average stock oriented hedge fund lost about 7 percent, according to Hedge Fund Research data.

Investors pulled money out last year and Greenlight began 2019 with roughly US$2.5 billion in assets. The fund, which had been closed to new investors for years, now plans to take in new capital, the source said.

There will be no marketing campaign, however, and potential investors would need to contact Greenlight to get into the fund.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Advertisement