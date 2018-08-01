Einhorn's Greenlight is trying to end fund losses: letter

Billionaire investor David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital lost 18.3 percent in the first six months of the year, told clients on Tuesday he has been trying to repair the damage.

BOSTON: Billionaire investor David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital is nursing double-digit losses, said on Tuesday he is trying to repair the damage done by a big bet against electric carmaker Tesla, among others, but said strong stock performances have made his investment choices "wrong, wrong, wrong."

Greenlight lost 18.3 percent in the first six months of 2018 and Einhorn told clients in a letter seen by Reuters that the fund's returns over the past three years have been "far worse than we could have imagined."

Advertisement

Einhorn acknowledged making some mistakes but also said that the environment for his type of investing style - buying stakes in undervalued companies - has been tough in recent years.

"Right now the market is telling us we are wrong, wrong, wrong about nearly everything," he wrote. However, he added that he still likes how he is positioned. "Looking forward from today we think this portfolio makes a lot of sense."

Investors have said they have become increasingly annoyed with Einhorn's mounting losses and have pulled out hundreds of millions of dollars. In Tuesday's letter he tried to lay out his thinking and what he's done to stem the losses.

"We have taken action to mitigate our problems," Einhorn wrote explaining that he covered most of the firm's Netflix Inc short position between January and April at US$281.46 and used more put options in the short book.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he exited a bet on Japanese bank Resona Holdings, sold retailer Dillard's at a loss and covered a five-year bet against Elekta AB with a small gain.

The fund also took a new bet on Altice Europe.

Einhorn spent a good amount of time defending his short bet against carmaker Tesla Inc, the fund's second biggest loser in the quarter.

He said the Model S residual values are falling while he believes the Model 3's initial modest reviews followed by "bad publicity is probably having a negative impact on the brand."

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Einhorn called Tesla's chief executive officer Elon Musk "erratic and desperate" and said he was glad to be trading his Model S for a new car.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)