Electric truck startup Rivian gets funding from Amazon

REUTERS: U.S. electric pickup truck maker Rivian Automotive LLC on Friday announced an equity investment of US$700 million, led by Amazon.com Inc.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Amazon and General Motors Co were in talks to invest in Rivian in a deal that could value the company between US$1 billion and US$2 billion.

Both Rivian and Amazon declined to comment on the valuation.

The investment comes on the heels of Rivian unveiling its all-electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, the company said.

The funding will be a major boost for the Plymouth, Michigan-based startup, which aspires to be the first carmaker to the U.S. consumer market with an electric pickup.

Last week, Amazon had invested US$530 million in self-driving car startup Aurora Innovation Inc.

Rivian's existing financial backers include Saudi auto distributor Abdul Latif Jameel Co, Sumitomo Corp of Americas and Standard Chartered Bank.

