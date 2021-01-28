Electric vehicle firm Faraday Future to go public through US$3.4 billion SPAC deal

Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Property Solutions Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined entity at US$3.4 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

