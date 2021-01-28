Electric vehicle firm Faraday Future to go public through US$3.4 billion SPAC deal

Business

Electric vehicle firm Faraday Future to go public through US$3.4 billion SPAC deal

Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Property Solutions Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined entity at US$3.4 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Faraday Future&apos;s luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company&apos;s headquarters in Gardena
Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena, California, U.S. November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Property Solutions Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined entity at US$3.4 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark