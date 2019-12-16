Electrolux to incur US$70m charge for US overhaul

STOCKHOLM: Swedish appliance manufacturer Electrolux AB on Sunday (Dec 15) said its North American business will incur costs of about US$70 million in fourth quarter as part of costs incurred to move into a new facility in South Carolina.

Electrolux is investing about US$250 million in new product platforms at a facility in Anderson, South Carolina, and the plant will replace manufacturing in St Cloud, Minnesota, and manufacturing at another facility in Anderson, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company also expects a negative impact to its operating income due to accounting adjustments from previous quarters and a reduction in inventory by a US customer.

The new investment programme and streamlining measures is on track to generate about 3.5 billion crowns (US$363.59 million) of annual cost savings, with full effect from 2024, the Swedish company said.

The capacity issues in Anderson are expected to be gradually resolved during the first half of 2020, it added.