Electrolux to put US$250 million US investment on hold over tariffs

Sweden's Electrolux , Europe's largest home appliance maker, said on Friday it would put on hold a planned US$250 million investment in the United States after President Donald Trump announced he would impose tariffs on imported aluminum and steel.

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Electrolux , Europe's largest home appliance maker, said on Friday it would put on hold a planned US$250 million investment in the United States after President Donald Trump announced he would impose tariffs on imported aluminum and steel.

"We are putting it on hold. We believe that tariffs could cause a pretty significant increase in the price of steel on the U.S. market," Electrolux spokesman Daniel Frykholm said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)