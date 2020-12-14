Electronic Arts to buy UK's Codemasters in US$1.2 billion deal

Computer games firm Electronic Arts said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy Codemasters in a deal worth US$1.2 billion, trumping an earlier agreement between the British company and rival Take-Two Interactive Software.

REUTERS: Computer games firm Electronic Arts said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy Codemasters in a deal worth US$1.2 billion, trumping an earlier agreement between the British company and rival Take-Two Interactive Software.

Under the deal, Codemasters shareholders will receive 604 pence per share, compared with the 485 pence per share Take-Two had offered.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)