Electronic Arts to buy UK's Codemasters in US$1.2 billion deal

Computer games firm Electronic Arts said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy Codemasters in a deal worth US$1.2 billion, trumping an earlier agreement between the British company and rival Take-Two Interactive Software.

FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts office building is shown in Los Angeles, California
FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts office building is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Under the deal, Codemasters shareholders will receive 604 pence per share, compared with the 485 pence per share Take-Two had offered.

