Eli Lilly gets Indian emergency use nod for antibody drug combination

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday its antibody drug combination has received an emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

BENGALURU: U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday its antibody drug combination has received an emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Advertisement