Business

Eli Lilly gets Indian emergency use nod for antibody drug combination

FILE PHOTO: An Eli Lilly and Co pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured in Branchburg, New J
FILE PHOTO: An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

BENGALURU: U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday its antibody drug combination has received an emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

