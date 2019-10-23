Eli Lilly lifts 2019 profit forecast after third-quarter beat

Eli Lilly and Co reported a 9.1per cent increase in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug, Trulicity, and lower tax expense.

The drugmaker is one of the three main providers of insulin products and had agreed earlier this year to offer a half priced version of its insulin injection Humalog in response to intensifying pressure from politicians to lower drug costs for consumers.

Sales from both versions of the insulin injection fell 2.4per cent to US$648.9 million, but narrowly beat analysts' average estimate of US$645.33 million, according to three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The drugmaker now expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range US$5.75 to US$5.85, up from the prior range of US$5.67 to US$5.77.

Net income rose to US$1.25 billion, or US$1.37 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.15 billion, or US$1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Lilly earned US$1.48 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$1.41 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 3.2per cent to US$5.48 billion in the quarter but missed Wall Street expectation of US$5.50 billion, largely due to flat overall sales in the United States.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)