Eli Lilly lifts 2020 forecast as coronavirus lockdowns fuel profit beat

Eli Lilly and Co beat quarterly profit estimates and raised the top-end of its 2020 earnings forecast on Thursday, benefiting from customers stockpiling on medicines such as its diabetes treatment Trulicity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the drugmaker rose 2.7per cent to US$161 in early trading as first-quarter revenue got a nearly US$250 million boost from increased demand for Lilly's insulin products, Trulicity and psoriasis drug Taltz during the lockdowns.

This benefit, however, would largely be reversed over the course of 2020, the company said and warned of a negative impact to its U.S. drug prices in a coronavirus-battered economy.

Long-term U.S. unemployment rates would reduce the demand for drugs and even cut federal reimbursement for Lilly's key drugs, said Citi Equities analyst Andrew Baum, adding there are cheaper options to Trulicity and Taltz.

As patients shift from commercial insurance to federal insurance plans such as Medicaid, Lilly could see a change in net pricing, Chief Executive Officer David Ricks told Reuters.

Meanwhile, with hospitals focus on treating COVID-19 patients, Lilly has had to delay many of its clinical trials, a move that could hurt future revenue and limit patient access to experimental treatments.

"The economic and healthcare consequences of this pandemic are uncertain and could negatively affect our financial results later in 2020 and beyond due to reduced non-COVID healthcare activities and global economic challenges," Chief Financial Officer Josh Smiley said in a statement.

The company forecast full-year adjusted profit per share of between US$6.70 to US$6.90, a 10 cent boost to the top-end, citing more demand for its newer drugs and said it expects clinical trials to resume in the second half of the year.

"While we could see some negative impact to drug pricing from COVID-19, we see this as fairly manageable and far more muted than the impacts being experienced elsewhere in the broader economy," J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott said.

Top-selling drug Trulicity brought in 40per cent higher revenue of US$1.23 billion, helping drive a 15per cent jump in total quarterly revenue to US$5.86 billion, which topped Wall Street estimates of US$5.51 billion.

Excluding items, Lilly earned US$1.75 per share, above analysts' average estimate of US$1.48 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell nearly 66per cent to US$1.46 billion, or US$1.60 per share from a year earlier when it recorded US$3.68 billion gain from its spin-off of animal health unit Elanco .

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)