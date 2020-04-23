Eli Lilly lifts 2020 profit view as coronavirus lockdowns fuel profit beat

Eli Lilly and Co beat quarterly profit estimates and raised the top-end of its 2020 earnings forecast on Thursday, benefiting from customers stockpiling on medicines such as its diabetes treatment Trulicity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the drugmaker rose 2.7per cent to US$161 in early trading as the drugmaker's first-quarter revenue got a nearly US$250 million boost due to the stay-at-home orders that led people to stock up on its insulin products and diabetes drug Trulicity.

The health crisis has resulted in massive business disruptions and foiled drug development plans as healthcare providers prioritize treating COVID-19 patients.

The company forecast full-year adjusted profit per share of between US$6.70 to US$6.90, a 10 cent boost to the top-end, citing more demand for its newer drugs and said it expect clinical trials to resume in the second half of the year.

Top-selling drug Trulicity brought in 40per cent higher revenue of US$1.23 billion in the quarter. Overall revenue rose 15per cent to US$5.86 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates of US$5.51 billion in the quarter.

Excluding items, Lilly earned US$1.75 per share, above analysts' average expectation of US$1.48 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, net income fell to US$1.46 billion, or US$1.60 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$4.24 billion, or US$4.31 per share, a year earlier when it recorded a gain of US$3.68 billion from its spin-off of animal health unit Elanco .

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)