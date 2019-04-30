Eli Lilly misses estimates for diabetes drug Trulicity, cuts revenue forecast

Eli Lilly and Co's first-quarter profit more than tripled, as the U.S. drugmaker recorded a US$3.7 billion gain from its spin-off of animal health unit Elanco.

REUTERS: Eli Lilly and Co reported lower-than-expected sales for its top-selling diabetes drug Trulicity and cut its full-year revenue forecast as it sees further hits from price declines in the United States, sending its shares down 3 percent.

The company also cited a number of challenges for the year including increased generic competition for drugs such as erectile dysfunction treatment Cialis and the global withdrawal of its cancer drug Lartruvo.

Under intensifying pressure from lawmakers to lower drug prices, Lilly agreed to offer a half-priced version of insulin injection Humalog earlier this year. The drugmaker is one of the three main global providers of insulin products.

Lilly said it now expects 2019 revenue to come in between US$22.0 billion and US$22.5 billion, lower than its prior forecast of US$25.1 billion to US$25.6 billion. Analysts had expected US$22.17 billion.

Trulicity brought in US$879.7 million in the first quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of US$952 million, partly hurt by lower realized prices and changes in estimates to rebates and discounts in the United States.

Sales of psoriasis treatment Taltz, considered one of Lilly's growth drivers, came in at US$252.5 million, also falling short of analysts' estimates.

"The results will ... lead to some pressure on Lilly shares today given the underperformance of Trulicity and Taltz," said Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan.

Sales of Cialis dropped 38 percent to US$308.2 million as the drug continues to suffer from increased generic competition.

Net income more than tripled to US$4.24 billion, or US$4.31 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, as the company benefited from a US$3.7 billion gain from its spin-off of animal health unit Elanco.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.33 per share, beating the average estimate of US$1.31, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to US$5.09 billion, but missed estimates of US$5.13 billion due to lower realized prices.

The company raised its adjusted earnings forecast to US$5.60 to US$5.70 per share from a prior range of US$5.55 to US$5.65, beating the average analyst estimate of US$5.63.

