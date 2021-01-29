Eli Lilly profit rises 41.5per cent as COVID-19 drug lifts sales

Eli Lilly and Co posted a 41.5per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its diabetes drugs and a successful launch of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Net earnings rose to US$2.12 billion, or US$2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$1.50 billion, or US$1.64 per share, a year earlier.

The company recognized worldwide revenue of US$871.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 for bamlanivimab, its COVID-19 antibody therapy.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)