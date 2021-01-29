Eli Lilly profit rises 41.5per cent as COVID-19 drug lifts sales

Eli Lilly and Co posted a 41.5per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its diabetes drugs and a successful launch of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of their offices in San Diego
Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Net earnings rose to US$2.12 billion, or US$2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$1.50 billion, or US$1.64 per share, a year earlier.

The company recognized worldwide revenue of US$871.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 for bamlanivimab, its COVID-19 antibody therapy.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

