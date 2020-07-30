Eli Lilly's profit rises 6.4per cent on diabetes drug strength

Eli Lilly and Co reported a 6.4per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its diabetes drug, Trulicity.

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Eli Lilly and Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018.

Net income rose to US$1.41 billion, or US$1.55 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from US$1.33 billion, or US$1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Lilly said profit was also boosted by its investments in securities, including two U.S.-based companies that had successful initial public offerings in the second quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

