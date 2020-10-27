Eli Lilly third-quarter profit slips 4per cent

Eli Lilly and Co reported a 4per cent fall in the third-quarter profit on Tuesday due to higher costs.

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Eli Lilly and Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Net income fell to US$1.21 billion, or US$1.33 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.25 billion, or US$1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Lilly's results come a day after the drugmaker said no additional hospitalized COVID-19 patients will receive its experimental antibody treatment based on data suggesting that the therapy was unlikely to help these patients recover.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

