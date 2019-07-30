Eli Lilly tops revenue estimates on diabetes drug boost

Eli Lilly and Co edged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug, Trulicity, helped offset the impact of generic competition on its erectile dysfunction drug, Cialis.

The logo and ticker for Eli Lilly and Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New
FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Eli Lilly and Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The drugmaker posted net income of US$1.33 billion, or US$1.44 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of US$259.9 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

It had recorded an acquisition-related charge of US$1.62 billion in the prior year quarter.

Revenue rose to US$5.64 billion from US$5.59 billion, above Wall Street estimates of US$5.59 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

