Eli Lilly tops revenue estimates on diabetes drug boost

REUTERS: Eli Lilly and Co edged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug, Trulicity, helped offset the impact of generic competition on its erectile dysfunction drug, Cialis.

The drugmaker posted net income of US$1.33 billion, or US$1.44 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of US$259.9 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

It had recorded an acquisition-related charge of US$1.62 billion in the prior year quarter.

Revenue rose to US$5.64 billion from US$5.59 billion, above Wall Street estimates of US$5.59 billion.

