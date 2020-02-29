Elliott built a stake in Twitter, is pushing for changes: source

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a stake in Twitter inc and is pushing for changes, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Founded by billionaire Paul Singer, New York-based Elliott is one of the world's biggest activist investors and pushes for changes at prominent corporations to improve operations and ultimately the share price.

In after-hours trading, the share price of the microblogging and social network service jumped 7.7per cent to US$33.20.

CNBC reported that Elliott is seeking to push out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Square . Dorsey is the only person who is the CEO of two publicly traded companies.

Calls to Elliott and Twitter for comment were not immediately returned.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)

