Elliott urges eBay to restructure business to double market value

REUTERS: EBay Inc shareholder Elliott Management Corp on Tuesday urged the e-commerce platform to restructure its business and sell some businesses to double its market value in the next two years.

Elliott, which owns a more than 4 percent stake in eBay, said the company could be valued at about US$55-US$63 per share in 2020.

The company's shares were up 10.5 percent at US$34.24 before the bell.

