Elliott urges eBay to restructure business to double market value

EBay Inc shareholder Elliott Management Corp on Tuesday urged the e-commerce platform to restructure its business and sell some businesses to double its market value in the next two years.

An eBay logo is projected onto white boxes in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
Elliott, which owns a more than 4 percent stake in eBay, said the company could be valued at about US$55-US$63 per share in 2020.

The company's shares were up 10.5 percent at US$34.24 before the bell.

