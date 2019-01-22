Elliott urges eBay to restructure business to double market value

EBay Inc shareholder Elliott Management Corp on Tuesday urged the e-commerce platform to restructure its business and sell some businesses to double its market value in the next two years.

REUTERS: EBay Inc shareholder Elliott Management Corp on Tuesday urged the e-commerce platform to restructure its business and sell some businesses to double its market value in the next two years.

The company's shares were up 10.5 percent at US$34.24 before the bell.

Elliott, which owns a stake of more than 4 percent in eBay, said the company could be valued at about US$55-US$63 per share in 2020.

EBay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a letter to the board, the shareholder detailed a five-step plan, which included suggestions on margin expansion and capital allocation, and requested a meeting with the board in the near term.

The hedge fund asked the company to separate its franchises, StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group, from its core marketplace.

Elliott said online ticketing company StubHub could be valued at US$3.5 billion to US$4.5 billion and eBay Classifieds at US$8 billion to US$12 billion.

Ebay, which has a market value of about US$35 billion, has lost a quarter of its value last year in the face of rising competition from Amazon.com Inc .

