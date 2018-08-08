Elon Musk considers taking Tesla private

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Elon Musk is considering taking Tesla Inc private, he tweeted on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Elon Musk is considering taking Tesla Inc private, the chief executive officer of the electric car maker tweeted on Tuesday.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at US$420. Funding secured," Musk said. https://bit.ly/2Om3gn3

Advertisement

It was not clear if Musk was serious as he has a history of erratic tweets, and the company did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Tesla's shares were up 6.5 percent at US$363.46. The company had a market value of US$58 billion as of Monday's close. Musk owns nearly 20 percent of the company.

A deal at US$420 per share represents a 22.8 percent premium to Tesla's closing price on Monday, valuing the company at about US$72 billion.

Separately, Financial Times reported on Tuesday Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has built an undisclosed stake of between 3 and 5 percent stake in Tesla.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)