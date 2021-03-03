Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

SpaceX is building a new factory in Texas for its satellite-based broadband service Starlink, according to a job posting from the company, as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to invest in the southern U.S. state.

REUTERS: SpaceX is building a new factory in Texas for its satellite-based broadband service Starlink, according to a job posting from the company, as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to invest in the southern U.S. state.

Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the company's job posting for a Starlink engineer said it was breaking ground on a "new, state-of-the-art" manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas to keep up with global demand.

The Starlink venture, a planned network of tens of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit, aims to offer fast internet speeds globally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tesla CEO had said earlier that Starlink, currently based in Redmond, Washington, will be a crucial source of funding for his broader plans like developing the Starship rocket to fly paying customers to the moon and eventually trying to colonize Mars.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)