Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at US$44 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

Business

Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at US$44 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about US$44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hu
FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off

Bookmark

REUTERS: Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about US$44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The company is in discussions with investors about raising about US$1 billion at a price of US$270 a share, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark