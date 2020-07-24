Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at US$44 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about US$44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

REUTERS: Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about US$44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The company is in discussions with investors about raising about US$1 billion at a price of US$270 a share, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)