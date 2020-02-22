Elon Musk's SpaceX to raise US$250 million, valuing it at US$36 billion: CNBC

REUTERS: Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise about US$250 million (192.7 million pounds), taking the private rocket company's valuation to about US$36 billion, CNBC reported on Friday (Feb 21), citing people familiar with the financing.

The company plans to raise the amount at a price of US$220 per share and the latest funding round is not expected to close until the second week of March, according to the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

SpaceX has been launching Starlink satellites in batches of 60 since May and currently has 240 orbiting Earth. The company aims to make the broadband internet service operational by the end of 2020.

