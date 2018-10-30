Elon Musk says deleted his Tesla titles

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday, saying he deleted his Tesla titles last week to see what would happen, without giving further details.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday, saying he deleted his Tesla titles last week to see what would happen, without giving further details.

"Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I'm now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far," Musk said on Twitter https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1057010155332628481.

Advertisement

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)