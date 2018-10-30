Elon Musk says deleted his Tesla titles

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday, saying he deleted his Tesla titles last week to see what would happen, without giving further details.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

"Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I'm now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far," Musk said on Twitter https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1057010155332628481.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

