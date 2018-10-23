Elon Musk says Twitter had locked his account thinking it was hacked

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said Twitter had locked his account thinking it had been hacked.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery during an ev
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery during an event in Hawthorne, California, U.S., April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo

"Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1054601360530784258 late on Monday.

The tweet did not clarify the reason or the duration for which the account was locked.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Source: Reuters

