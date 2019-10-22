Embraer announces US$1.4 billion order, launch customer for Praetors jets

Embraer SA on Monday announced an order worth US$1.4 billion from Flexjet, which becomes the new launch customer for the Brazilian company’s Praetor jets.

LAS VEGAS: Embraer SA on Monday announced an order worth US$1.4 billion from Flexjet, which becomes the new launch customer for the Brazilian company’s Praetor jets.

The order is for 64 firm aircraft, including a mix of the mid-sized and super mid-sized Praetor jets, along with the smaller Phenom jets, executives from the companies told reporters in Las Vegas at an event coinciding with the National Business Aviation Association's flagship show.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert, Editing by Franklin Paul)