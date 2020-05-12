Embraer blames failed Boeing deal for sharp drop in commercial jet deliveries

Brazil planemaker Embraer said Tuesday it delivered just five commercial jets in the first quarter, less than half what it delivered a year ago, blaming the slump on its preparations for a deal with Boeing Co that ultimately fell apart.

The company said its backlog, a gauge of future revenue, stood at US$15.9 billion, compared with US$16.8 billion three months ago.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens)