Embraer blames failed Boeing deal for sharp drop in commercial jet deliveries
SAO PAULO: Brazil planemaker Embraer said Tuesday it delivered just five commercial jets in the first quarter, less than half what it delivered a year ago, blaming the slump on its preparations for a deal with Boeing Co that ultimately fell apart.
The company said its backlog, a gauge of future revenue, stood at US$15.9 billion, compared with US$16.8 billion three months ago.
