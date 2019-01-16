Embraer cuts 2018 outlook, hurt by executive jet, defense setbacks

Embraer cuts 2018 outlook, hurt by executive jet, defense setbacks

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Wednesday lowered its revenue projection for 2018 by US$300 million, hurt by fewer deliveries of executive jets and a runway testing incident with its new military cargo jet.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company&apos;s headquarters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

Embraer is in the midst of finalizing a deal with Boeing in which it expects to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation division for US$4.2 billion.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

