Embraer cuts 2018 outlook, hurt by executive jet, defense setbacks

SAO PAULO: Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Wednesday lowered its revenue projection for 2018 by US$300 million, hurt by fewer deliveries of executive jets and a runway testing incident with its new military cargo jet.

Embraer is in the midst of finalizing a deal with Boeing in which it expects to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation division for US$4.2 billion.

