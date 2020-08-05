Embraer's commercial aviation revenue plummets by 82per cent on coronavirus pandemic

Brazil's Embraer said on Wednesday that revenue at its commercial aviation segment, usually its largest and most profitable, had tumbled 82per cent to US$109 million in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SAO PAULO: Brazil's Embraer said on Wednesday that revenue at its commercial aviation segment, usually its largest and most profitable, had tumbled 82per cent to US$109 million in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Embraer, like its larger planemaker rivals Airbus and Boeing , has seen demand tumble as the pandemic ground air travel to a halt. The company reported a net loss of US$315 million in the quarter.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens)