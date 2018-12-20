Embraer to pay out US$1.6-1.7 billion in extraordinary dividends: paper

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is planning to distribute US$1.6 billion to US$1.7 billion in extraordinary dividends to shareholders, using proceeds from its recent deal with Boeing Co , the Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Thursday.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is planning to distribute US$1.6 billion to US$1.7 billion in extraordinary dividends to shareholders, using proceeds from its recent deal with Boeing Co , the Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Thursday.

Boeing in July struck a deal to take an 80 percent stake in the commercial aircraft arm of Embraer, a move expected to reshape the global passenger aircraft industry.

Advertisement

Under the deal, which values Embraer's jet business at US$5.26 billion according to the most recent calculations, Embraer expects net proceeds to total US$3 billion.

The company is likely to announce the dividend at a shareholders meeting following the government's approval of the deal, Valor said, without saying how it got the information.

Embraer did not provide an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)

Advertisement