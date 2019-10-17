Emerging markets come off the boil for Nestle and Unilever

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ZURICH/LONDON: Global consumer goods companies are banking on fast-growing emerging markets to drive their growth, so signs on Thursday that sales have come off the boil in the once-booming economies of China and India could set alarm bells ringing.

Unilever , Nestle and drinks group Pernod Ricard all pointed to slower progress in key Asian markets as a factor for muted sales growth over the last three months but for the time being are keeping targets intact.

Packaged goods companies like these have been relying more on emerging markets to offset changing habits in developed economies, where growing numbers of consumers are turning to fresher foods, niche brands or cutting back on spending.

Yet two of the biggest emerging markets are now showing signs of slowing growth, with trade tensions with the United States hitting domestic consumption in China and more erratic and damaging monsoons curbing rural spending in India.

Anglo-Dutch Unilever said growth "slowed a little" in China during the third quarter, while Nestle said its sales performance in China was flat over the first nine months of the year.

French drinks company Pernod Ricard said the pace of its sales growth in China slowed to 6per cent in the quarter from 27per cent a year earlier due to challenging market conditions.

"In China overall, we're seeing a bit of a softer year when it comes to consumer products, and that includes food and beverage," Nestle CEO Mark Schneider told reporters on a call.

Unilever finance chief Graeme Pitkethly said sales growth at China's bricks-and-mortar retailers slowed to 1per cent in the third quarter from 2per cent a year earlier.

"There have definitely been signs of slowing markets in India and China," Pitkethly told Reuters.

"In India, we are going from very high rates of market growth to growth rates in the mid-single digits," he added.

In Argentina, another of Unilever's big emerging markets, hyper-inflation has kept shoppers away from stores and led to a 4per cent drop in volumes.

Earlier this week, a poll showed that China's economic growth was expected to decelerate to a near 30-year low.. The economy in India is growing at its slowest rate in six years.

TARGETS HELD FOR NOW

Pernod Ricard's CFO Helene de Tissot blamed a softer trade environment for the drop in sales of its spirits such as Chivas in China.

However, she said Pernod was still confident of achieving its mid-term sales growth targets in India and China.

Nestle, known for KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi noodles, posted 3.7per cent organic sales growth in the third quarter, in line with expectations, while Unilever reported 2.9per cent growth, just shy of analysts' estimates.

Both companies maintained their operating margin and sales targets for the year.

Unilever shares traded up 1.5per cent at 1105 GMT, while Nestle slipped 0.8per cent.

Pernod said its like-for-like sales rose only 1.3per cent, down from 10.4per cent a year ago and below analysts' expectations.

Pernod shares fell 3.8per cent, trimming gains for the year to under 12per cent. The French company is facing U.S. tariffs as a result of a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Nestle has been the better performer over the year to date, gaining more than 30per cent as investors warmed to Schneider's strategy. Unilever, under new CEO Alan Jope this year, has gained around 14per cent.

(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Keith Weir and Elaine Hardcastle)