Emirates' Clark says needs better engine reliability before it will take new planes

Business

Emirates' Clark says needs better engine reliability before it will take new planes

Emirates President Tim Clark challenged engine makers Rolls-Royce and GE to improve their reliability, saying the airline would not take new Airbus and Boeing planes unless minimum performance standards were met.

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark speaks at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai
FILE PHOTO: Emirates Airline President Tim Clark speaks at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, UAE April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Bookmark

LONDON: Emirates President Tim Clark challenged engine makers Rolls-Royce and GE to improve their reliability, saying the airline would not take new Airbus and Boeing planes unless minimum performance standards were met.

"Now you produce what you say you will produce," Clark said at a briefing in London, adding that the airline would only take planes when they were truly ready.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark