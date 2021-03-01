Emirates' economy class passengers can now buy empty adjoining seats

SINGAPORE: Emirates is giving its economy class passengers the option to buy up to three empty adjoining seats on their flight.

The option is available only during the check-in process at the airport.

The Dubai-based airline on Monday (Mar 1) said the product was introduced for customers "seeking extra privacy and space" while still flying in economy.

"This includes couples who wish to have the entire row to themselves (maximum of three seats in same row), parents travelling with in-lap infants, or those who simply want the added assurance of more space while travelling during pandemic times," said Emirates in a media release.

The empty seats, costing from US$55 to US$165 each excluding taxes, will be offered to all economy class customers holding a confirmed booking.

Customers will not be able to pre-book empty seats as they are subject to availability, said Emirates. They can only be purchased at the airport check-in counter prior to departure.

Emirates assured customers that "the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey", saying that the airline has recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.