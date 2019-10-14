Emirates Airline's Dnata exposure to Thomas Cook 'not a small amount': Executive

DUBAI: Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said the group's Dnata unit's exposure to the bankrupt holiday operator Thomas Cook is "not a small amount".

The airline's capacity has been "adjusted and aligned" after it saw a "flattening of growth", he also told a conference in Dubai. Emirates' capacity is about the same as this time last year, he said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)