Emirates Airline's Dnata exposure to Thomas Cook 'not a small amount': Executive

FILE PHOTO: Emirates Airline President Tim Clark speaks at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai
FILE PHOTO: Emirates Airline President Tim Clark speaks at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, UAE April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo
DUBAI: Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said the group's Dnata unit's exposure to the bankrupt holiday operator Thomas Cook is "not a small amount".

The airline's capacity has been "adjusted and aligned" after it saw a "flattening of growth", he also told a conference in Dubai. Emirates' capacity is about the same as this time last year, he said.

