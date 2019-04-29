Emirates Airline sees pace of growth slowing: president

Emirates President Tim Clark said on Monday the airline's last financial year has not been easy and that the company is not growing at its previous pace due to political tensions in the region and elsewhere.

FILE PHOTO: Emirates Airline Boeing 777 planes at are seen Dubai International Airport in Dubai
FILE PHOTO: Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300ER planes are seen at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

"We've managed to come ahead with positive results, although it's not as good as it has been in the past," he said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

