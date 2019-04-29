Emirates president confident Boeing will resolve issues with 737 MAX

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said on Monday he believes Boeing Co will resolve issues with its 737 MAX aircraft, saying the U.S. company has an outstanding track record.

DUBAI: Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said on Monday he believes Boeing Co will resolve issues with its 737 MAX aircraft, saying the U.S. company has an outstanding track record.

The world's largest planemaker's fastest-selling 737 MAX jets have been grounded after the disasters on Lion Air in Indonesia on Oct. 29 and another on Ethiopian Airlines on March 10, which together killed all 346 on board.

