Emirates sees place for Boeing 787 in airline’s fleet: President

DUBAI: Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said on Monday he sees a place for Boeing's 787 aircraft in the Dubai airline's fleet.

Clark also said he told Boeing that the 777X should be tested over a 13-month to 16-month period, adding that he does not expect to have any 777-9 jets in 2020.

Emirates was supposed to receive eight Boeing 777-9 in 2020.

Aircraft manufacturers should not over promise on new aircraft capability, he said at a conference in Dubai.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwall, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill)